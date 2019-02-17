|
|
Jodi K. MacDonald
Zionsville - Jodi Mac Donald, age 48, passed away after battling against brain cancer for over 2 ½ years. Jodi was born May 25th, 1970 and has been a lifelong resident of the Indianapolis area. She is the daughter of the late Gene and Barb Yonts. She was a 1988 graduate of Ritter High School, and a 1992 graduate of Marian University. Jodi completed her Masters Degree through Indiana Wesleyan University. Since 1992, Jodi has been a member of the staff at Pike High School, and during her tenure at Pike, she also worked two years with the College of Education at Butler University.
In high school, Jodi earned 11 varsity letters while earning numerous awards for her talents, leadership and mental attitude. A four year honor student, she was also the National Honor Society president. Continuing at Marian, she was an honor student while earning eight varsity awards in volleyball and basketball. She was an All-Conference performer in both and is a member of the 1000 point club in Women's Basketball. At Pike, she was active in many activities and committees that were vital in developing successful programs for Pike students and faculty.
Living in Zionsville, Jodi was long active as a youth coach helping hundreds of youth build their skills, sportsmanship and enthusiasm. She was a familiar face with Zionsville Little League, the youth soccer association, and various basketball programs.
Jodi enjoyed running and exercising. She loved the Colts, the Pacers, the Indians, the Butler Bulldogs and the Pike Red Devils. She loved Disney and Disney World, and most of all she loved her family, her children Daniel and Keli and her husband Al.
A celebration of her life and calling will take place on Friday February 22, 2019 at St Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church 1870 West Oak Street Zionsville, IN 46077 from 4 to 7:30 pm then the following day Saturday February 23, 2019 calling will be from 10 to 11 am with the funeral mass beginning at 11 am. Inurnment will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Whitestown, IN.
Jodi is survived by her husband of 25 years, Al (Mac); her children Daniel and Keli; her sister Cheri, many nephews and nieces; and many members of her family. She was preceded to heaven by her mother Barb, her father Gene, and her brother little Gene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of three areas she requested: St Michael/St Gabriel Female Athletics or Marian University Women's Athletics or Eagledale Softball and envelopes will be available at the Celebration. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest or to view a video tribute to Jodi.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019