|
|
Jody Lawrence (Ayers)
Indianapolis - Jody Lawrence (Ayers) peacefully passed away on July 14th, 2019. Jody was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and a friend to many.
She spent her entire life taking care of others. She was a manicurist/pedicurist in Broad Ripple for over 30 years. She would cater to her loyal customers and built such great friendships with them.
When she wasn't working, she was taking care of her children; Cecelia, Thomas, Mark, Laurie and Denise. She was a single mother for over half of her life. She was the definition of a strong and independent woman. Jody always treated every person she met with kindness and love. Jody always wanted to be surrounded by her loved ones. She made sure that her family got together often and spent time with one another.
In January of 2010, Jody met Jim Lawrence and instantly fell in love. At the time Jim lived in England and Jody lived in the U.S.A. which eventually became an issue. Jody went to visit Jim in Mildenhall, England just months after meeting him. Jody fell in love with the country just as quickly as she fell in love with Jim. She ended up staying for three months and decided she wanted to move to England. Jody and Jim got married at St. Margaret's in Suffolk, England on April 15th, 2011.
Jody is survived by her husband Jim Lawrence, her sister Becky Farris, her children Cecelia Babcock, Thomas Cooper, Mark Cooper and Laurel Scriff. Along with many grandchildren & great grandchildren.
She spent her last days on earth at home in Indiana with her family around her. Jody was an incredible woman. She will be forever missed by all and will always be in our hearts.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019