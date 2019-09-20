Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Joe A. Neblett Jr.


1951 - 2019
Joe A. Neblett Jr. Obituary
Joe A. Neblett, Jr.

Indianapolis - 68, passed away September 19, 2019. He was born July 14, 1951 to the late Joe and Margaret (Drake) Neblett. After the Air Force, he worked at International Harvester until becoming a sheet metal worker for many years, retiring in the early 2000's. He loved coaching Little League and especially golf.

Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Burial will follow at a later date.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Donna Neblett; daughter, Catherine Torzewski (Mike); grandson, Huxton; and sister, Paula Skinner (Doug). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
