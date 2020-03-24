|
Joe Allan Smith
Indianapolis - Joe Allan Smith, 85, of Indianapolis passed away from pneumonia on Sunday March 22, 2020. He was Born May 27,1934 in Chattanooga, Tn. His survivors include his wife of 29 years Karen Smith, his 6 children: Jeff S. (Tammy), Scott S. (Brenda), Natalie S., Brian S., Brad S., Sally B. (Maurice), Stepdaughter: Denise Sewell (William), 11 Grandkids, 10 great grandkids, Brothers: Tommy S. and Charles S.(Marie) Plus he was predeceased by his Parents Carlos and Wynema and stepdaughter: Kristi Bullad (William) He will be cremated at Neptune Society, then a Memorial Services will be held after things clear up from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020