Services
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
(317) 815-5517
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Allan Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Allan Smith Obituary
Joe Allan Smith

Indianapolis - Joe Allan Smith, 85, of Indianapolis passed away from pneumonia on Sunday March 22, 2020. He was Born May 27,1934 in Chattanooga, Tn. His survivors include his wife of 29 years Karen Smith, his 6 children: Jeff S. (Tammy), Scott S. (Brenda), Natalie S., Brian S., Brad S., Sally B. (Maurice), Stepdaughter: Denise Sewell (William), 11 Grandkids, 10 great grandkids, Brothers: Tommy S. and Charles S.(Marie) Plus he was predeceased by his Parents Carlos and Wynema and stepdaughter: Kristi Bullad (William) He will be cremated at Neptune Society, then a Memorial Services will be held after things clear up from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -