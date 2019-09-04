|
|
Joe Allen Soughers
Plainfield - Joe Allen Soughers 62, of Plainfield Indiana and Sullivan County Indiana, died August 24, 2019. He was born August 24 1957 in Indianapolis Indiana to Allen Perry Soughers and Shirley Ruth Henning.
He graduated from Webster Groves High School in Webster Groves Mo , and from Rolla School of Mines in Rolla Missouri .Joe loved his job and was very proud to be a "dirt, rock, water, man", a geological engineer. He worked on many amazing projects for the State of Indiana with his adopted family, his co-workers. He was a member of the American Legion Post 298 of Hymera.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Soughers of Terre Haute Indiana, his sister Rebecca L'Ecuyer brother in-law Tom L'Ecuyer of Charlottesville Virginia, nephew Jake L'Ecuyer of Detroit, and brother Mark Soughers of St. Louis Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his brother David Soughers of St. Louis Missouri, and his father Allen Perry Soughers of Hymera Indiana.
Joe was very respected in his field and will be missed by many friends and family. We will carry his memory in our hearts forever. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and his ashes interred at the family farm in Sullivan Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019