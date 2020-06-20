Joe Carman
Indianapolis - Joe "Pa Joe" Carman, 66 of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Joe was born June 25, 1953 in New Castle, IN to the late Thomas E and Betty J Carman. He was a graduate of Ball State University. Joe was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Joe was a partner at MZD Advertising for 30 years. He was also a Papa John franchisee and co-owner of Joe Willy's Restaurant in Columbus, IN. He was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon Tuesday, June 23rd at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
Joe is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Mandy (husband, Scott) Long, Carissa (husband, Seth) Patton and Kurt Carman; grandchildren, Charlie and Cooper Long, Quinn Patton; sister, Sharon Burkholder. He was preceded in death by his grandson Crew Long and brother Jeff Carman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association 9450 SW Gemini Dr. #38269 Beaverton, OR 97008-7105 (www.kidneycancer.org). Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.