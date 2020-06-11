Joe Dale CraigCarmel - Joe Dale Craig, 85 of Carmel, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Joe was born July 7, 1934 in Jasonville, IN to the late Everett and Ruth Craig. Joe was a US Army veteran. He received his bachelor's degree from Upper Iowa University and his master's degree from Indiana State University.Joe began his teaching career in Jasonville, but was proud to teach and coach in Strawberry Point Iowa as well as Lafayette, Indiana. He spent 30 great years at Eastwood Middle School in Washington Township as a teacher, coach and athletic director. An avid golfer, Joe loved to spend his summers at Zionsville Golf Club. His best job was being a husband, father and grandpa. He will be missed so very much.Private family services will be held.Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet; children, Kelly (husband, Joe) Wikert, Michael Craig, Patrick (Tricia) Craig; grandchildren, Sarah (husband, Tom) Kaskie, Craig (wife, Alyssa) Wikert, Hannah (husband, Michael) Wooden, Colby (significant other, Skyler) Craig, Tyler and Piper Craig; great grandchildren, Jasper, Susannah Kaskie and Hadleigh Wikert and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Clint Craig; daughter-in-law, DeeDee Craig; sister, Rosemary Stefanski.Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.