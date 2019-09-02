Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Edwin Miller


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Edwin Miller Obituary
Joe Edwin Miller

Greenwood - Joe Edwin Miller 86, born May 6, 1933 in Macon Co. Tennessee to Myrtle Estelle and James Edward Miller, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at Demaree Crossing in Greenwood, Indiana.

Known to everyone as "Joe," He was a valued member of his community. He served the Decatur Township Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years as a first responder and as Chief for 8 years. He worked for Chrysler for 30 years.

Joe was a savvy businessman. Most everyone knew whom to call when in need of a good used car or a rebuilt alternator.

His family and friends were very important to him and called upon him often for help because everyone knew they could count on him whatever the need. Being an avid hunter, he enjoyed many Thanksgivings out hunting.

On May 17, 1952 he married Margie O. Newberry, the love of his life, they were married for 66 years.

Joe is survived by his daughter Kathy Jo Haynes (Bob), granddaughter Danielle Russell (Andrew) countless nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his wife Margie O. Miller, parents Myrtle E. and James E. Miller, sister, Evelyn M. Coleman.

Funeral services at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St., Indianapolis, Today, Wednesday September 4 at 1:00 PM. Interment at Floral Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana. Rev. Frank Coleman Jr. officiating.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now