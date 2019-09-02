|
Joe Edwin Miller
Greenwood - Joe Edwin Miller 86, born May 6, 1933 in Macon Co. Tennessee to Myrtle Estelle and James Edward Miller, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at Demaree Crossing in Greenwood, Indiana.
Known to everyone as "Joe," He was a valued member of his community. He served the Decatur Township Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years as a first responder and as Chief for 8 years. He worked for Chrysler for 30 years.
Joe was a savvy businessman. Most everyone knew whom to call when in need of a good used car or a rebuilt alternator.
His family and friends were very important to him and called upon him often for help because everyone knew they could count on him whatever the need. Being an avid hunter, he enjoyed many Thanksgivings out hunting.
On May 17, 1952 he married Margie O. Newberry, the love of his life, they were married for 66 years.
Joe is survived by his daughter Kathy Jo Haynes (Bob), granddaughter Danielle Russell (Andrew) countless nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his wife Margie O. Miller, parents Myrtle E. and James E. Miller, sister, Evelyn M. Coleman.
Funeral services at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St., Indianapolis, Today, Wednesday September 4 at 1:00 PM. Interment at Floral Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana. Rev. Frank Coleman Jr. officiating.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019