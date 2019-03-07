|
|
Joe Eugene Wagaman
Robinson, IL - Joe Eugene Wagaman, 84, of Robinson, IL, formerly of Martinsville, IN, died at 1:40 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Heritage Health in Robinson, IL. He was born on February 27, 1935 in Martinsville, the son of Harry Wagaman & Dorothy (Schaeffer) Wagaman, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy (Wagaman) Smith.
He married Judy Branham on August 16, 1957, and she survives. He is also survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Paula & John Thorlton (Robinson, IL); by his son & daughter-in-law, Mike & Allyson Wagaman (Robinson, IL); by his grandchildren, Carter & Eva Thorlton (Casey, IL), Collin & Brittany Thorlton (Robinson, IL), Sierra Wagaman (Robinson, IL), Marissa Wagaman & Max Halterman (Robinson, IL), and Brandon Wagaman (Robinson, IL); by his brothers & sisters-in-law, Raymond Max & Jacque Wagaman (Indianapolis, IN) and Pat & Alice Wagaman (Apache Junction, AZ); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Joe grew up in the Martinsville, IN area and was a 1953 graduate of Martinsville High School. Though he worked for both Herff Jones and Diamond Chain in Indianapolis, IN, he became a mainstay at Eli Lilly, where he worked for 34 years before retiring in 1993. Though he worked in Indianapolis, he was proud to call Martinsville home, and was involved with a number of area organizations: he taught valuable life skills to area youth as both a 4-H leader and a Little League coach; tended to special needs children through School of Hope; helped to keep a part of local history alive as a member of the Cross School Restoration Committee; was heavily active in the United Methodist Men; and was even named "Man of the Year" twice by the Morgan County Sertoma Club. In other words, Joe never let dust settle. He always had a project going and was quick to extend his helping hand to someone in need. That's not to say he didn't appreciate time for himself. He was known to play a round of golf now and again, but also enjoyed antiquing and breaking out the fishing pole as often as he could.
Needless to say, Joe Wagaman was a one-of-a-kind soul whose lasting legacy will long be felt by both his beloved community and treasured family.
It was Joe's wish to be cremated without any public services. The Goodwine Funeral Home in Robinson, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to "Cru" (formerly known as "Campus Crusade for Christ"), a non-profit, evangelical Christian organization committed to winning people to faith in Jesus Christ, building them in their faith, and sending them to win and build others. The family requests that any donations be made to the account of Matt & Sally Hardy. Envelopes are available at the funeral home, but you may also mail your donation to Cru at P.O. Box 62822, Orlando, FL 32862 or donate online at give.cru.org. For more information, or to share a memory or condolence online, please visit www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019