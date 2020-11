Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe L. Humphrey



79, Services will be held on Saturday, Nov.14, 2020 at 12pm at Cathedral of Faith Christian Life Center, 2815 E. 25th with visitation from 10am. Masks are required. Survivor, wife, Ernestine "Tina" Humphrey. Burial: Crown Hill.



Arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary









