Joe Richard "Dick" Combs

Joe Richard "Dick" Combs Obituary
Joe Richard "Dick" Combs

Bargersville, IN. - Joe Richard "Dick" Combs passed from this earth unexpectedly on March 26, 2020, in North Fort Myers, Florida. Dick was born in Edinburgh, Indiana, on September 20, 1932, to Joe and Viola "Mabel" (Runshe) Combs. He graduated from Union High School in Franklin and was a US Army veteran. Dick married Carolyn Lou McCloughan on May 25, 1958, at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, IN. Enjoying all aspects of science, Dick launched model rockets, followed the US Lunar program, grew gardens and flowers, and had video games long before it was popular (Pong). Earning his bachelor's degree from Franklin College and a master's degree from Indiana University, Dick taught science for Perry Township middle schools for 30 years. Dick was a member of Bargersville First Christian Church for over 50 years, at times serving as Deacon and Trustee. He proudly served on the Bargersville Town Council and on the Bargersville Planning Commission. Dick had fun playing golf, collecting antique cameras, fixing up old TVs and lawn mowers, and taking grandkids on golf cart rides and to flea markets.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jack and John. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, his children, Karl Kevin (Thalia), Kim, and Kristi, all of Bargersville, IN, and Tina (Dennis) Burke of Dallas, TX; siblings-in-law Marilyn (John), Betty, Judy (Jack) Nann, Betty (Jim) Manning, Arleen (Dean) Lantz, Linda (Jim) Vandermark, Steven (Sharon) McCloughan and Duane (Judi) McCloughan; grandchildren Joshua (Jessica) Combs, Jeremiah (Amanda) Combs, Bethany Burke, Spencer (Alex Barnes) Burke, and Brittany; four great grandsons; and several nephews and nieces, including Allison (Cory) McConnaughhay, who called him Uncle Dickie.

Due to current restrictions, services at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center will be private with Burial at Hopewell Cemetery in Franklin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church, PO Box 15, Bargersville, IN 46106. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
