Joe T. Holmes
New Palestine - Joe T. Holmes, age 83, of New Palestine, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Webster County, Kentucky on May 30, 1936 to George Hancel and Beula Mae (Daniels) Holmes. He graduated from Madisonville High School. Joe married LeVon Hatley on September 2, 1955 in Brighton, TN.
Joe owned and operated Structural Services Inc. in Indianapolis for many years as a structural steel detailer. He was a member of Arlington Avenue Baptist Church as well as a member of Southport Masonic Lodge #270 and the Southport Chapter #240 Order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Holmes was also a Murat Shriner in Indianapolis and a veteran member of the Highlanders and Jesters. Joe loved to be outdoors working and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, LeVon of New Palestine; sons, Mark B. (Mary) Holmes of New Palestine and Kevin S. Holmes of Bloomington; sister, Judy Mae (John) Babb of Madisonville, KY; grandchildren, Cassady, Aleah, Addie, and Joe; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Beula Holmes; and brothers, Darryl, Charles and Steve.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary with Rev. Jessie Campbell officiating. Burial will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, KY with Rev. Franklin Skaggs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Wheeler Mission or or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019