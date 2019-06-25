|
|
Joe W. Holycross
Greenfield - Joe W. Holycross, age 81, of Greenfield, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Danville, Illinois on November 11, 1937 to Clarence Wesley and Hazel Mae (Smith) Holycross. He graduated from Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis in 1955. Joe served in the U.S. Navy Seabee's. He married Joa (Walker) 50 years ago in Speedway.
He was a supervisor for the International Harvester Foundry in Indianapolis in the maintenance department. He was also a card-carrying journeyman for many years. Joe worked for the Hancock County Government/Sheriff's Department also in the maintenance department. Joe was a lifetime member of the Greenfield VFW Post #2693. He was also a member of the NRA, American Legion, and MCB-6 Association. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. During the summer months you would find him out in his garden tending to his vegetables. Joe loved spending time with his buddies and the VFW. He most of all loved being a grandpa and a dad.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Joa Holycross of Greenfield; children, Trina Holycross of Greenfield, Tim (Lynda) Holycross of Washington, Lareen (Mark) Hufford of Greenfield, Duran (Linda) Holycross of Florida Keys, Jay Holycross of Indianapolis, Janice Ross of Brownsburg, and Elizabeth Plummer of Indianapolis; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Fleetwood of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hazel Holycross.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Chaplain Doug Good will be officiating. Burial will follow at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Indiana with military honors presented by the active duty. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Greenfield VFW Post 2693, 529 N. Apple Street, Greenfield.
Memorial contributions may be made by mail to the VFW Post 2693, 529 N. Apple Street, Greenfield, IN 46140 envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019