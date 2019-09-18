Resources
Joel Allen Honigbaum


1943 - 2019
Indianapolis - Joel Allen Honigbaum, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 28, 1943. He was a graduate of Washington University in St Louis, MO where he was a member of the Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity.

Joel worked for many large corporations and spent most of his career with Blue Cross Blue Shield (Anthem). After retiring from Blue Cross, Joel ran a successful consulting firm where he directed multiple large-scale government contracts.

He was a member of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and served as President of its Brotherhood.

Joel was passionate about the arts in Indianapolis and served as President of Dance Kaleidoscope as well as serving on their advisory board for many years. His proudest achievement was producing "Remembrances", a ballet in memory of the victims of the Holocaust which was seen by over 7,000 local area middle and high school students.

In addition to his work in the arts, Joel was passionate about cooking and entertaining. He threw amazing dinner parties for family and friends and will be remembered most for his Thanksgiving and Independence Day celebrations.

Joel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; his children Jodi (Howard) Granok and Brian (Natalie) Honigbaum and 2 granddaughters Mia and Molly Honigbaum.

Donations can be made in his memory to Dance Kaleidoscope.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
