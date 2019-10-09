|
|
Joel Beavins
Franklin, IN. - Joel Beavins of Franklin, IN. passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at age 48.
A service in honor of Joel's life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 6PM at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 East Adams Drive, Franklin, IN, 46131.
Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN. is assisting with arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019