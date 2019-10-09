Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Beavins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Beavins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Beavins Obituary
Joel Beavins

Franklin, IN. - Joel Beavins of Franklin, IN. passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at age 48.

A service in honor of Joel's life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 6PM at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 East Adams Drive, Franklin, IN, 46131.

Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN. is assisting with arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now