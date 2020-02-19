Services
Rev. Joel Day

Indianapolis - Rev. Joel Day 82, passed away February 13. Rev. Day's last assignment was pastoring Greater Canaan Baptist Church for 21 years. On Friday, February 21 there will be visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Grace Missionary Baptist Church. On Saturday February 22 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am with viewing from 9 am, to 11 am at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 North College Avenue, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 62 years, Evangelist Willa Day, children Victor (Debra), Gerald (Minister Dorothy), and Julia Ramsey Day, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, brother Henry Lee Day.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
