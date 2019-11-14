|
Joel Misek
Indianapolis - Joel Misek, 73 of Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Joel was born June 29, 1946 in Chicago, IL to the late Gustav and Eunice Misek. He received his bachelor's degree from Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. Joel worked as a mechanical engineer for 42 years at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. He enjoyed watching sports, running and collecting and restoring antique automobiles.
A memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.
Joel is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan; daughters, Hether (husband, Nathan) Wenger and Sabrina (husband, Darryl) Paxton; grandchildren, Aidan and Finley Wenger; sister, Kathryn Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Webb.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019