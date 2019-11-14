Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Misek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Misek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Misek Obituary
Joel Misek

Indianapolis - Joel Misek, 73 of Indianapolis, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Joel was born June 29, 1946 in Chicago, IL to the late Gustav and Eunice Misek. He received his bachelor's degree from Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. Joel worked as a mechanical engineer for 42 years at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. He enjoyed watching sports, running and collecting and restoring antique automobiles.

A memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.

Joel is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan; daughters, Hether (husband, Nathan) Wenger and Sabrina (husband, Darryl) Paxton; grandchildren, Aidan and Finley Wenger; sister, Kathryn Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Webb.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -