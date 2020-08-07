1/1
Joel William Bartenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel William Bartenbach

Fishers - On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Joel William Bartenbach, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 72. He was born in Indianapolis, IN where he raised his sons after marrying Carole Ann Bartenbach. He loved spending time with his large extended family, competing against his best score in golf, and enjoying a really good cup of coffee. He is survived by his dear friend Carole, son Joel and wife Melissa, son Jeffrey and wife Dahlia, son Jason, granddaughters Evalyn and Marigold, sister Julie, and brothers David, Robert, and Thomas, as well several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers James and Richard. For more information, please visit joelbartenbach.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved