Joel William Bartenbach
Fishers - On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Joel William Bartenbach, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 72. He was born in Indianapolis, IN where he raised his sons after marrying Carole Ann Bartenbach. He loved spending time with his large extended family, competing against his best score in golf, and enjoying a really good cup of coffee. He is survived by his dear friend Carole, son Joel and wife Melissa, son Jeffrey and wife Dahlia, son Jason, granddaughters Evalyn and Marigold, sister Julie, and brothers David, Robert, and Thomas, as well several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers James and Richard. For more information, please visit joelbartenbach.com
.