Joffre Charles LeFevre


1975 - 2020
South Bend - Joffre Charles LeFevre, 44, was born in South Bend, IN on April 29, 1975, and passed away in North Palm Beach, FL on March 21, 2020.

Joffre graduated from Roncalli High School in 1993, received a B.S. from Indiana U. in 1997, and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt U. in 2005. He worked as a CPA, an analyst at Delta Air Lines, and as President/CEO of Lowry Research Corporation.

Joffre will be profoundly missed by his wife of 18 years, Kristen; their 3 children Sawyer, Wyatt, and Elisabeth; his parents Jacques and Diane LeFevre; his sister J'nai Stuller, her husband Shane Stuller, and their 2 children Nolan and Isaac; his grandmother Bernadette DeVoursney; his mother-in-law Mary Lou Desmond; and his extended family.

Private burial will take place in Florida on Thurs., March 26, 2020. A celebration of Joffre's life will be held in Indianapolis at a future date. In lieu of food, flowers, or gifts, please consider donating to Joffre's GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/f/help-joffre-kick-cancer.

To view Joffre's full obituary and memorial slide show, please visit: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/north-palm-beach-fl/joffre-lefevre-9093569.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
