G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Greenwood - John A. Hiatt, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed at age of 80 on May 17, 2019. Of Greenwood, he was born on December 27, 1938 in Indianapolis, to Bob and Jean Hiatt.

A salesman at Magic Potato Chips and former owner of Indiana Aquarium, John leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Patricia Hiatt; daughter Jennifer Hiatt, grandchildren Rebecca Ward and Corey (Amy) Ward, great-grandchildren Leo Ward and Lennox Ward.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.

Contributions may be made to the Community Cat Fund or the IMS Museum.

Information and condolences at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019
