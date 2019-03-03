|
|
John A. Miller
Indianapolis - John A. Miller, 65, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joann Clingler-Miller; 2 sisters, Libby Larson and Margo Barton; brother, Al Miller; 5 step-children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Johnny's life will take place on March 7, 2019 from 1-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. Johnny will be laid to rest in Cumberland Trails of Washington Park East Cemetery at 2:30pm, following the time of gathering in the funeral home. To view an extended obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019