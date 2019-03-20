Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
John A. Vudis Obituary
John A. Vudis

Indianapolis - John A. Vudis, 80, of Indianapolis passed away on March 16th, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis in 1938 to the late Anastasious and Danitsa (Vuletovic) Vudis.

A boilermaker by trade, John worked for Allied Boiler & Welding for 32 years. Not being one to just sit around after retirement from Allied Boiler, John went to work for MSD of Wayne Township Transportation as an aide on a special needs school bus for 11 years.

He was in the United States Army and spent time at Fort Knox. John lived his whole life in Indianapolis and had many friends, including several that remained life-long from childhood.

John was the epitome of someone who truly didn't know a stranger. He coached hundreds of kids in soccer and basketball, volunteered at various organizations, and was friendly and kind to everyone he met.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Ann; Sons - Anthony J. and Andrew J. (Jeanna); grandson Anthony J. II; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway, Thursday March 21st at Noon with visitation starting two hours prior. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation -curemeso.org.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019
