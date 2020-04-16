|
John Adams
Carmel - John (Jack) Elwood Adams, 84, of Carmel died peacefully on April 14, 2020 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Jack was a man whose faith and family were the cornerstones of his life. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University followed by successful careers at both Square D and Bussman/Cooper Industries.
Jack married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Bablitch, and they enjoyed 61 wonderful years together, the last 50 years in Carmel, IN. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and son in-law Mike Vasil. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Lou, their children Margi Vasil, Lynne (Steve) Novak, John (Janet) Adams, Greg (Amy) Adams, their eight grandchildren, and their two great grandchildren whom he deeply loved. He truly enjoyed all their travels in North and Central America, the Caribbean Islands, Europe and Asia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic limitations, the family will hold a private mass for Jack through Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Center. A Celebration of Life service with a funeral luncheon will be at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church when conditions allow. His full obituary will be posted on their website (https://flannerbuchanan.com/).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020