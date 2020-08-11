1/1
John Albert McDowell
John Albert McDowell

Indianapolis - John Albert McDowell of Indianapolis passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 99. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana to Mary and Archibald McDowell and was one of their five children. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and attended Notre Dame University before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for over 30 years at Indianapolis Power & Light Company. John enjoyed traveling, music, golf, and never missed a Notre Dame football or Indiana Pacers game. He was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Virginia, in 2009. He is survived by his children: John (Mary), Patricia Simmons (Steve), Mike (Kim), and Mary Ann Hackman (Mike), 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

John will be laid to rest in a private, graveside service later this week.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Brownsburg Meadows and Heritage Hospice for their compassionate care.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the McDowell family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
