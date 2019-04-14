Services
Cremation Society Of Indiana Inc
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 783-3357
John Alden Hutchens


John Alden Hutchens, 70, of Plainfield, died on Monday, April 8, 2019.

He was born on October 10, 1948 to the late Alden and Francis Hutchens.

John graduated from Plainfield High School and Indiana State University. Professionally, he spent 45 years as a Prudential Life Insurance agent while also owning his own insurance agency, Hutchens Agency.

John was friendly, full of life and had a unique way of connecting with people. His favorite things were coaching softball, Canadian fishing trips and Bloody Mary cocktails with friends. Let's just say, he did it his way!

He is predeceased by his brother (Lee Hunt) and survived by his Sisters (Susan Earls and Rosalie Hancook) children (Darrick, Shannon and Kristin Hutchens) and grandchildren (Maci, Faith and Jackson).

John specifically asked to not have services and that his ashes be taken to the Canadian waters he so dearly loved. His wishes will be honored.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019
