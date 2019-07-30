Services
Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home
5342 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1159
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
1660 Kessler Blvd E. Dr.
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
1660 Kessler Blvd E. Dr.
Indianapolis, IN
Dr. John Alexander "Lex" Cavins


1929 - 2019
Dr. John Alexander "Lex" Cavins Obituary
Dr. John "Lex" Alexander Cavins

- - Dr. John "Lex" Alexander Cavins passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Dr. Cavins was born February 18, 1929 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Alexander and Grace Cavins.

He was a graduate of Mercersberg Academy, obtained a BA per Amherst College and medical degree from Johns Hopkins University then completed his residency in Hematology/Oncology per Ohio State University. He had a remarkable career in medicine including research that enabled the military to preserve blood for prolonged periods as well as a project with Dr. Donnal Thomas that laid the groundwork later used in human bone marrow transplantation for which Dr. Thomas received a Noble Prize.

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Myrtle "Skippy" Cavins and granddaughter Heather. Survivors include his sister (Barbara Moore), son (Scott Cavins), daughters (Dr. Susan Cavins-Stewart and Bonnie Toscano) along with grandchildren (Dustin, Grace, Chelsea and Cameron).

Services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 am in Northminster Presbyterian Church located at 1660 Kessler Blvd E. Dr. of Indianapolis. Visitation will also be held at Northminster on Wednesday, July 31 from 4 to 7 pm. Interment will be beside his wife in Crown Hill Cemetery of Indianapolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home, Moore and Kirk Irvington Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019
