Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
John Alexander Katra Obituary
John Alexander Katra

Indianapolis - John Alexander Katra, 53, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born in Kittery, Maine on February 27, 1966 to Jeanna E. and Larry A. Katra.

He lived for cooking, family and animals, especially Kelly's dogs. John was passionate about football, Notre Dame was his favorite team, racing, rock-n-roll and playing the drums. He enjoyed fishing and anything he could do outdoors. He was full of adventure.

John is survived by his father, Larry Katra of Indianapolis; sister, Kelly M. Newman of Carmel; brother-in-law's, Donald E. Newman of Carmel and Howard Young of Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne E. Katra; grandmothers, Norene Ballard and Hazel Cote.

John had a huge heart, he lived simply and cared deeply.

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary, 5520 W. 10Th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 AM at Stevens Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019
