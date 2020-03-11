|
John Alfred Boucher
Indianapolis - age 88, peacefully died at the age of 88, at his home on March 9, 2020. John retired from Western Electric and in his retirement worked at The Links Golf Club. He was a proud graduate of Cathedral High School, Class of 1950. He preceded in death by his wife Barbara Mason Boucher. He is survived by his children Mary (Mark) Jones, Charles (Kathy) Boucher, and John M. Boucher, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation for John will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30AM-11:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219. A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM will follow. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Cathedral High School or Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences and memories for the Boucher family may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020