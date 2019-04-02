Services
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home - Warsaw
225 Argonne Road
Warsaw, IN 46580
(574) 2680225
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church
1200 Kings Highway
Winona Lake, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church
1200 Kings Highway
Winona Lake, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cahill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend John Allen "Jack" Cahill


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reverend John Allen "Jack" Cahill Obituary
Reverend John "Jack" Allen Cahill

Winona Lake - Age 93, went to be with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 11: 24 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Grace Village Health Care.

He was born October 5, 1925 in Dubuque, Iowa to Dorothy (Green) Cahill and Frank Cahill. On August 14, 1948 he married Jean (Valentine) Cahill, who survives.

A memorial service celebrating Jack's life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, 1200 Kings Highway, Winona Lake, Indiana officiated by Pastor Bruce Barlow and Chaplain Bryan Benjamin. There will be visitation prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at the church.

A memorial service to take place in Denver, Colorado on April 13, 2019 is being planned and burial will take place with full military rites at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Avenue, Denver, Colorado. Memorial donations may be directed to Grace College, 200 Seminary Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana 46590 designated for the John Cahill Entrepreneurship Fund.

Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's Web Site at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home - Warsaw
Download Now