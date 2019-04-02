|
Reverend John "Jack" Allen Cahill
Winona Lake - Age 93, went to be with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 11: 24 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Grace Village Health Care.
He was born October 5, 1925 in Dubuque, Iowa to Dorothy (Green) Cahill and Frank Cahill. On August 14, 1948 he married Jean (Valentine) Cahill, who survives.
A memorial service celebrating Jack's life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, 1200 Kings Highway, Winona Lake, Indiana officiated by Pastor Bruce Barlow and Chaplain Bryan Benjamin. There will be visitation prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at the church.
A memorial service to take place in Denver, Colorado on April 13, 2019 is being planned and burial will take place with full military rites at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Avenue, Denver, Colorado. Memorial donations may be directed to Grace College, 200 Seminary Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana 46590 designated for the John Cahill Entrepreneurship Fund.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019