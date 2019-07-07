Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
John "Dave" Arnold Obituary
John "Dave" Arnold

Greencastle - John "Dave" Arnold, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Gathering Together in Plainfield. He was born on November 21, 1937 in Plainfield, IN to the late Horace and Elsie (Pickett) Arnold. Dave was a graduate of Plainfield High School. He attended Purdue University. Dave played baseball at Ball State where he met the love of his life. He was an United States Army Reserve veteran. As a long time resident of Greencastle, IN, he owned the Home Laundry & Cleaners. Dave retired from the Indiana Department of Corrections. He was involved in the Kiwanis and Chamber of Commerce in Greencastle. Dave was a member of the Gobin Memorial United Methodist Church in Greencastle. He was an avid sports fan. Dave was passionate about his family and dog. He enjoyed riding his 1948 Ford tractor. Dave had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor. He had a "Whoo" cheer that could be heard for miles. Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Eugene. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Sue Armold; daughters, Kim (Nick) Reinhart and Kandi (Mike) Richey; son, Chris (Lisa) Arnold; 7 grandchildren; several cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Gathering Together (147 N. Center St., Plainfield, IN 46168) http://thegatheringtogether.org. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019
