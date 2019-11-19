|
|
John Arthur Cory
Indianapolis - John Arthur Cory, 90, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on November 11th, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Francis Cory; his three daughters, Kelly Cory, Sherry (Cory) Skirvin, and Bonnie (Cory) Yeldig, and also by his three sons Terry, Kerry, and Mark Cory. He is survived by nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his son in law Donald Harris and his last surviving child Jonnie (Cory) Harris.
He loved playing football and coached for many years at OLG Catholic School. However, watching football, especially Notre Dame was one of his greatest enjoyments in life. He was extremely proud of his service during the Korean War. John enjoyed life to the fullest and will be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care. There will be no services, however, online condolences and memories can be shared at simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019