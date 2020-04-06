|
|
Rev. John Beitans
Indianapolis - Reverend John Beitans, 72, a priest of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, passed away April 4, 2020. Fr. Beitans' parents, Adele and August Beitans, fled Latvia in 1940 to Geesthacht, Germany's Displaced Persons Camp, where John was born on June 24, 1947. In 1952, John arrived on Ellis Island, then traveled to Terre Haute, Indiana, where he met his sponsor.
He graduated from St. Meinrad Seminary in June of 1969 with a philosophy degree and was ordained to the priesthood on June 10, 1973. Fr. Beitans served as associate pastor of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Jeffersonville, St. Patrick in Terre Haute, and St. Michael the Archangel Indianapolis. He was also honored to serve as the archdiocesan director for the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Fr. Beitans later served as pastor of St. Ann in Indianapolis, St. John the Baptist, Starlight, St. Lawrence, Indianapolis, St. Rose of Lima, Franklin, and lastly, Holy Trinity in Edinburgh. Most recently, Fr. Beitans was offering sacramental assistance at Good Shepherd in Indianapolis.
He learned to fly, loved large yachts, classical music, and fast cars. He traveled extensively In the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latvia. He could speak 4 languages and was a member of the Capital City Conservation Club, The Circumnavigators Club, the Indy Aero Club, Knights of Columbus, and the Friends of Garfield Park Club.
His family consists of all cousins, Mary and Dan Copp, Daniel Copp, Leah Copp; Mary Murans, Nicholas Murans, Paul and Sara Murans; Silvija and Voldi Kaulins; and Victor Dzelme.
A small, private graveside service will be observed, with burial in the Priests' Circle at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. A Memorial Mass and full celebration of Fr. John Beitans' life and ministry will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3001 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020