John "Fred" Bennett
1960 - 2020
John "Fred" Bennett

Crawfordsville - John "Fred" Frederick Bennett, age 60, of Crawfordsville passed away at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1960 in Bedford, IN to Richard & Irene (Sherfick) Bennett.

Fred graduated from Broad Ripple High School and attended Purdue University. On May 25, 1986, he married the love of his life, Denise Kinsler, who survives. He is also survived by a son, Caleb Bennett, of Belleview, Washington; a brother, Richard Bennett of Indianapolis; a sister, Patricia Bennett of Guam; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Nedra Jean Sullivan.

Fred was an electrician at Rolls Royce in Indianapolis and retired after 30 years. Fred loved to ride his motorcycle, fly remote control airplanes, enjoyed camping, and loved being a ham radio operator. Fred was a fun-loving guy that always loved to learn new things, loved to drink a beer once in a while, and was so looking forward to retirement.

Cremation was chosen with no services at this time, but you may have a drink and make a toast in Fred's memory. Memorial donations may be given to the Marie Canine Cancer Center, 1706 Lafayette Ave, Crawfordsville, IN 47933. Sanders Priebe Funeral Care entrusted with care. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Priebe Funeral Home
315 S Washington Street
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(765) 362-6849
