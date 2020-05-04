John Bracken
John Andrew Bracken, 56, of Carmel, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born October 9, 1963 and was a 1981 graduate of Carmel High School.
John worked in construction most of his life, and many homes in Carmel and the surrounding areas have his personal and extremely professional touch. He loved football, especially the Indianapolis Colts, and was a history buff, particularly when it came to World War I and II. John also enjoyed Fourth of July fireworks and cooking Thanksgiving dinner. He spent Thanksgiving in the kitchen with his kids because his wife wasn't much of a cook at the time and was delegated to cleanup duty. He was, quite simply, one of the nicest individuals anyone could ever meet.
John is survived by children, Justin (Faith) Bracken of Beech Grove, and Danielle Bracken of Indianapolis; former wife, Louise Bracken of Carmel, with whom he maintained a friendship; mother, Mary Bracken of Carmel; father, John Bracken of Indianapolis; sister, Carol (Leonard) Addison of New Jersey; and brother, David of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Jimmy, in 1983.
The family is making private arrangements. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes of Noblesville has been entrusted with John's care.
www.randallroberts.com
In words that only people who knew John well will understand,
"This is Johnny B. Out!"
www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020.