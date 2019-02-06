Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Southern Oaks Funeral Home
2110 W. Hwy 914
Somerset, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood - John Bryce Farmer, 94, of Greenwood passed away February 4, 2019. John was born June 2, 1924, in Stab, Kentucky to the late Dewey and Susie (Cottongim) Farmer.

John proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. After 19 years at Hygrade Packing Company; he worked for 29 years at General Motors retiring in 1991. He enjoyed hunting, recycling, gardening, raising cattle and horses. His stories will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, James Michael Hawk; siblings, Earl Farmer, James Farmer, Hazel Harris, Marie Inabnitt, and Pearl Purvis.

John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Edna (Hawk) Farmer; children, Randy (Sherry) Farmer of Camby, Paul David (Patsy) Farmer of Indianapolis, and Cathy Farmer (Alan) Irvin of Carmel; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Friends and family will gather on Thursday, February 7, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Additional visitation hours are Saturday, February 9, 2019, 12 to 2 p.m. in the chapel at Southern Oaks Funeral Home: 2110 W. Hwy 914, Somerset, Kentucky 42503. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in McAlister Family Cemetery, Somerset, Kentucky. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
