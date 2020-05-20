John C. Benjamin
John C. Benjamin

John C. Benjamin, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on May14, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, born to John C. and Virginia (Horton) Benjamin, brother to Daniel Lee Benjamin, Patricia Ann Graves, and Phyllis Dunton who preceded him in death. John was a graduate of Ben Davis High School and Clark College, and was a Systems Analyst for Community Health Network for over 25 years, retiring in 2019. John was a fan of cars and racing, especially the Indianapolis 500 which he attended every year. John was an active member of the Chrysler 300M Enthusiast Car Club, often attending and arranging meets to coincide with Indy 500 activities. John was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife Barbara of almost 40 years. John is survived by his wife Barbara (Harris) Benjamin, two daughters, Sarah (Kyle) Edie and Cathleen A. Benjamin. A daughter, Margaret Marie Benjamin, preceded him in death. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Mallory, Mackinsley, and Caroline, as well as his brother David (Donna) Benjamin, and several nieces and nephews. At this time, there will be no public viewing, and a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer to honor John and his legacy.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
