John C. Howard
Indianapolis - John C Howard was born in Pulaski TN to the late Margaret and Clarence Howard. He would live his childhood in Nashville TN and his adult life in Indianapolis IN. He was married to the late Evang. Sylvia E Howard. Two children were born to that union. He was a member of Agape Apostolic Church and worked for Eddie Sacks for over 40 years. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed. He leaves to cherish his memory his two children Cassandra Adams and Jason Howard 8 grandchildren 1 great grandchild. one brother Dd Howard and three sisters Alice Garrett Jean Groves and Georgia Seymour. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday April 8, at 1pm at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements trusted to Kirkland Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020