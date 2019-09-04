|
John C. McGinley
- - (1937-2019)
John Christopher McGinley passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31st surrounded by his loving family.
John was born February 8, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana to his Irish immigrant parents Michael McGinley and Anne Gillespie McGinley. The third of four children in the McGinley family, Michael and Anne worked hard to provide for their family and ensure they had strong foundation in their Irish-Catholic roots. One of the highlights of his childhood came in the summer 1949 when Anne took her son's John and Joe on their first trip home to Donegal, Ireland. John would always remember hearing his mom laughing with her sisters "like she was a school-girl". John would make many trips to Ireland throughout his life, visiting family, losing a few balls on the golf course, hiking Sliabh Liag and enjoying a pint at John Joe's. Trips to Ireland were always source of joyful memories.
John attended Indianapolis' Cathedral High School before enrolling at his beloved University of Notre Dame in 1954. In addition to receiving his bachelor's degree, John earned his Football Monogram as a walk-on, as well as winning the Bengal Bouts heavyweight boxing championship. During his time at Notre Dame, John would develop wonderful lifelong friendships which would be renewed each fall during Irish football games.
Upon graduating from Notre Dame, John was commissioned in the Marine Corps and continued to excel on the USMC' football team in Quantico, VA. After completing his Marine service, John faced the difficult decision to sign an NFL contract with the Baltimore Colts, or accept his admission into the FBI Academy. Along with good friend and fellow Irish football player, Aubrey Lewis, John entered the FBI Academy in 1962. This decision would shape the remainder of John's professional and personal life.
John's FBI career spanned 27 years and included assignments in Mobile, Alabama, Supervisor in the Organized Crime Division in New York City, Washington, DC, Assistant Special Agent in Charge in San Diego before returning to his hometown of Indianapolis as Special Agent in Charge and then retiring as Special Agent in Charge in Newark, NJ. John's cases in the bureau included bank robbery, kidnapping, civil rights and organized crime, among others. John believed that law enforcement was most successful when local, state and federal agencies cooperated and worked to forge mutually beneficial relationships whenever possible.
Upon retiring from the FBI, John would spend the next two decades in the private sector as the Vice President of Corporate Security Officer for Penske Corporation. John enjoyed the diversity and fast pace of working for Roger Penske. After many years working for the government, he was fascinated to see the inner workings of the successful automotive company. This move allowed John to return to San Diego where his family had maintained close ties with friends, church and volunteer organizations.
John will be remembered as a loving family man and loyal friend. His quiet confidence, hard work, sense of humor, engaging smile and bone-crushing handshake will be dearly missed.
John was preceded in death by his sister Mary McGinley and his brother Joe McGinley. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen "Shaughn" McGinley, daughter Molly (Todd) Patnode, sons Michael (Julie) and Brian (Kristen) and grandchildren Brendan, Patrick, Abaigeal, Colin, Megan and Keegan and his sister Peggy Trier.
A Christian Mass will be held on October 5th at 11:30am, Christ the King Catholic Church 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, IN.
Calling hours from 9:30-11:15am at the church
Donations be directed to one of the many charities John supported, including, Semper Fi Fund, Marine Corp-Law Enforcement Fund or your local Alzheimer caregiver support group.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019