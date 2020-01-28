|
|
John C. Soucie
Indianapolis - John C. Soucie of Indianapolis, 92, passed Jan. 26, 2020
He is survived by daughter Karen [Dan] Smith, son Dave [Debbie] Soucie, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nephew, niece, and two grandnieces.
Preceding him in death were his wife of nearly 61 years Maxine Soucie, parents James C. and Irene Ida [Huber] Soucie, his brother Frank Huber Soucie, sister-in-law Gladys Soucie, and his great-granddaughter Grace Marie Porter.
Soucie was a US Navy Veteran and circled the globe on a carrier. He graduated from Rose Poly Tech [Rose-Hulman] in 1952 and worked as a rocket engineer at Naval Avionics in Indianapolis for 32 years.
He was a long-time member of Post Road Christian Church, where he served as an Elder.
Visitation will be held at Post Road Christian Church on Thursday Jan. 30 from 5-8 pm. The service will be at the church on Friday Jan 31 at 10 am, with visitation an hour before the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Post Road Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood Chapel. Please share memories and condolences online at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020