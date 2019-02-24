Resources
Indianapolis - Dr. John Carl del Regato, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was the Founder of the Pentathlon Institute and Originator of the 20 Nationally Recognized Math Pentathlon Games. In lieu of flowers for the family, the John del Regato Teacher-Training Fund has been established in his honor at www.mathpentath.org/donations-funds. A celebration of John's life will be announced and take place at a later date. For more information visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
