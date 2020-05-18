John Chapman



Indianapolis - John M. Chapman, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away May 10, 2020. John was born in Fenton, Michigan the son of the late John and Mary (Burss) Chapman. He retired from the Indianapolis Star-News after many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Van (Figg) Chapman; his parents; 2 sons, John and Gerry Chapman; his brothers, James and Terry Chapman; sisters, Jane Sharpe, Eileen Brown and Mary Lou Fletcher. John stated the best day of his life was when he married his wife Wilma.



He is survived by his daughters Laina Winslow and her husband Jerry and Lori Drennan and Dan Brewer; his sister, Kathleen Kirk; his daughter in law, Deb Chapman and a very close friend Debbie Bernd;13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.



A Outdoor Celebration of John's Life will be held, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Episcopal Church, Danville, Indiana. Burial will be in the church Memorial Garden.



The family would like to say a special Thank You to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Countryside Meadows in Avon, Indiana for the care and kindness shown to their dad.



Memorial contributions may be made to: The Children's Bureau of Indianapolis, 1575 Doctor M.L.K. St., Indianapolis, IN 46202









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store