John Charles Robertson
Greenfield - John Charles Robertson, 93, of Greenfield, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 10, 2019. Raised in Michigan, John enlisted in the Navy near the end of WWII and served as an officer on the first landing ship to deliver US occupation troops to Nagasaki, Japan. He returned to earn bachelor and master's degrees at the University of Michigan where he met a PhD candidate, his future wife Jeannette. The couple followed jobs to Seattle and Michigan before John was appointed City Manager of Ferguson, Missouri in 1961. Four years later he was recruited to help expand the nascent St. Louis Community College system as its Vice Chancellor. He retired as the school's Acting Chancellor in 1988, and later moved to Greenfield, Indiana in 2001 where his first wife died of Alzheimer's. Seven years later he remarried JoAn Hudson of Greenfield.
John was an avid volunteer, lending time and talent at the St. Michaels School, the Hancock Regional Hospital, and the SonRise Bible Study for disabled adults; he founded the Hancock County Library Storytelling Guild, and sang in his church choir. He was a member of the Indiana Storytelling Arts and Cross of Grace Lutheran Church. John is remembered warmly by his second wife, JoAn, his children Kristin (Adam Gordon) of Colleyville, TX; Kirk (Lisa) of McLean, VA; Carol Robertson-Plouch (David) of Greenfield, IN; and Leigh (Erin) of Algonquin, IL; and nine grandchildren. He was pre-deceased in 2006 by his first wife, Jeannette. Information on August 9-10 Visitation and Celebration of Life service; and memorial donations are at: wwww.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019