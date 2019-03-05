Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
John Cornwell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cornwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cornwell


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Cornwell Obituary
John Cornwell

Avon - John Paul Cornwell

65 of Avon passed away March 1, 2019. He was born May 3, 1953 in Bedford, Indiana the son of Floyd and Eva Newlin Cornwell. Mr. Cornwell was a retired revenue agent working for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a member of Garden Baptist Church and Avon Optimist Club. He is survived by his wife, Anita Cornwell; sons, Matthew Cornwell (Melissa), Mark Cornwell, and Adam Cornwell; mother Eva Cornwell Russell; brother, James Cornwell (Kathy); grandson, Jeffrey Cornwell. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Gregory Cornwell. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now