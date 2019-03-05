|
John Cornwell
Avon - John Paul Cornwell
65 of Avon passed away March 1, 2019. He was born May 3, 1953 in Bedford, Indiana the son of Floyd and Eva Newlin Cornwell. Mr. Cornwell was a retired revenue agent working for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a member of Garden Baptist Church and Avon Optimist Club. He is survived by his wife, Anita Cornwell; sons, Matthew Cornwell (Melissa), Mark Cornwell, and Adam Cornwell; mother Eva Cornwell Russell; brother, James Cornwell (Kathy); grandson, Jeffrey Cornwell. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Gregory Cornwell. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019