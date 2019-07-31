|
John D. Aguirre
Indianapolis - 43, of Boca Raton, FL, and formerly, Indianapolis, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving mother, Darlene Aguirre; brother, Michael Aguirre (Terra); nieces, Sydney Aguirre and Courtney Cullen (Tom). He was preceded in death by his father, Eduardo I. Aguirre. Visitation: Saturday, August 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Broadway United Methodist Church with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Memorial Contributions: PAL, 11225 N. 28th Dr., Ste. B102, Phoenix, AZ 85029-5648
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 31, 2019