John D. Brown
Avon - John D. Brown, of Avon, passed away May 6, 2019. He was born in Seymour, IN on October 7, 1939 to the late Orville and Flossie Briner. John graduated from George Washington High School in 1957. He was an United States Army veteran. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 10:00 am until time of service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Brown; sons, Dennis (Debbie), Michael (Cindi) and Tony (Evey) Brown; sister, Janet Sue (Jerry) Myers; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the (5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278).www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 7, 2019