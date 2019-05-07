Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Brown


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John D. Brown Obituary
John D. Brown

Avon - John D. Brown, of Avon, passed away May 6, 2019. He was born in Seymour, IN on October 7, 1939 to the late Orville and Flossie Briner. John graduated from George Washington High School in 1957. He was an United States Army veteran. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 10:00 am until time of service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Brown; sons, Dennis (Debbie), Michael (Cindi) and Tony (Evey) Brown; sister, Janet Sue (Jerry) Myers; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the (5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278).www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Download Now