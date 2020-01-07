|
John D. Grant
Greenwood - John D. Grant, 67, passed away Monday morning, January 6, 2020. He was a resident of Greenwood.
He was born September 20, 1952 in Berwyn, IL to John W. Grant and Doris (Macek) Millman.
He married Susan Anthony on June 21, 1980 at the Greenwood United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Susan Grant of Greenwood; daughter Joleen Sawyer of Greenwood; two brothers, Brian Grant (Marilyn) of Bonita Springs, FL, and Dale Grant (Barbara) of Indian Wells, CA; and three grandchildren, Madison Mitchell (Tanner) of Franklin, Chase Sawyer of Greenwood, and Lily Eileen Sawyer of Greenwood.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, David Grant.
He was a 1970 graduate of Culver Military Academy, and 1974 graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington.
John was co-owner of Compass Pointe Certified Public Accountants in Greenwood, formerly Sherman & Armbruster CPA's, for over 25 years. During his career, he was also employed by Reynolds Farm Equipment.
He was very involved in the community. He previously served on several Board of Directors, including the Johnson County Community Foundation and the United Way. He was currently serving as Treasurer of Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service.
John enjoyed supporting the St. Francis Hospital Hospice program.
John was well respected in all aspects of life. He loved his family and gave everything to support his wife, daughter and grandchildren. He was known by those around him as a role model on how to be a husband and father. He approached life with positivity and excitement. He was always willing to try something new especially with his grandchildren. No matter what obstacle faced him, he approached it with eagerness and determination.
Visitation will take place from 2-8PM, Sunday, at Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood. Rev. In Suk Peebles will officiate a funeral service at 10:30AM, Monday, at the Greenwood United Methodist Church, 525 N. Madison Avenue, Greenwood.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Johnson County Community Foundation, 398 S. Main Street, Franklin, IN 46131; Culver Military Academy, 1300 Academy Road, Culver, IN 46511; , 5635 W. 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or to the St. Francis Hospice Services, 8414 Franciscan Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020