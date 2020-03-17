Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Grace Apostolic Church
649 East 22nd Street
View Map
Indianapolis - John D. Johnson, 57, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and pillar of the Indianapolis community, died on March 7, 2020. On Saturday, March 21, there will be a Celebration of Life service at 12noon at Grace Apostolic Church, 649 East 22nd Street with entombment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 20 from 4-9pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel. Floral arrangements can be sent to Stuart Mortuary Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
