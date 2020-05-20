John D. Keiffner, Jr.
Louisville - 72, of Louisville, KY passed from this life Friday, May 15th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer for over a decade. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Patricia Pinto Keiffner, sons John III (Gillian) and Ryan (Nicole) and grandchildren, Vivienne, Lucia, John IV, Suzette and Kipton; sister Jeanne Keiffner Nohalty (John) nieces Jennifer, Bridget, nephews Larry and Ben Nohalty; preceded In death by his brother Thomas Keiffner (Pat), and brothers-in-law Harry K Strassel(Barbara) and Charlie Pinto (Kathy); survived by nieces Kate Koch, Ellen Keiffner and Amy Cassell; the King and Culver cousins, and predeceased by twin granddaughters Kennedy Parke and Harper Grace Keiffner.
John was born November 5th, 1947 to the late John D. Keiffner and Mary Belle Culver.
His first love as a boy was baseball, playing for Christ the King elementary, Flaget High School and Morehead State University, where he was captain, and semi-pro with Louisville Pleasant Pats. He declined an offer for the Major Leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
John studied math and business at Morehead State University and was president of Collegiate Knights, leading the fraternity to be founding members of Phi Delta Theta. He earned an MBA from Southern Methodist University, Dallas.
In 1969 John married college sweetheart and the love of his life Pat Pinto and began his 17-year career with Valvoline—Ashland Oil, and his climb up the corporate ladder, with increasingly more responsible positions. The family moved from Ashland, KY, where son John III was born, to Old Bridge, NJ, to Los Angeles, CA, where son Ryan was born, to Dallas, TX. Later to Orange County, CA, culminating with a move to the Corporate Headquarters in Lexington, KY as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales Operations & Marketing.
There, John's lifelong love and obsession as a University of KY Wildcat fan truly flourished.
John spent the next 32 years in Carmel, IN. He was named Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing with Mayflower Corporation. Fulfilling an entrepreneurial spirit he left to be Managing Partner with wife Pat for 5 years of a startup Midwest division of Magna Graphic, Inc based in Lexington, KY. John then became Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of global company Australian Gold.
Across oil, transportation, graphics and tanning lotions industries, John's strategic vision, leadership, team building skills and magnetic personality resulted in impressive successes with product, events but most significantly with people.
For John, tailgating was a passion, crafting menus, hosting friends and family and toasting Maker's Mark. He was a masterful storyteller about family mischief, college days, and traveling the world. He was proud to be a 29-year Colts season tickets holder, Maker's Mark Ambassador, UK Fellow and Kentucky Colonel.
By far John's greatest joy came from his five grandchildren and one more on the way. PaPa lived for sleepovers, picking them up from school, reading their favorite books - and who else but a devoted grandfather provides a dedicated room in his home for an "all world" inflatable bounce house just to hear their squeals of delight. He was larger than life to them and to all he met.
John was a lifelong Catholic and member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He always exuded strength and love so others felt confident and cared for. He is the center of our family's universe. And from there as we persevere preparing for our lives without him, it is his smile that could light up a room that will be long remembered.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Thanksgiving weekend in Carmel, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Teachers' Treasures and St. Luke Catholic Church & School. Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com where you may view the tribute video and share a personal memory of John.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020.