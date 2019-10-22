|
John D Lahr
John D Lahr loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday Oct. 18th ,2019. John was born on Nov. 18 th , 1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana to John Paul and Marybelle Lahr.
John attended John Strange Ele. School, graduated Broad Ripple High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from Purdue University. John worked in the family roofing business from 1962 until he retired in 1993.
John was preceded in death by his mother Marybelle, father John Paul and sister Janet. He is survived by his wife Jane, his children Jim and Joanne and his brother Jim. John was a loving grandfather of four and the great grandfather of six.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26th from noon to 2PM at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Gardens, located at 9700 Allisonville Road. The memorial service/celebration of life will follow at 2PM with burial to follow immediately after. John wanted a going away party, dress will be casual and colorful. For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019