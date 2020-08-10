Dr. John Daniel Shackle
Indianapolis - 75, passed away July 21, 2020 at his home in Indianapolis. He was born March 30, 1945 to the late Cleve D. and Julia E. Shackle. John was a 1963 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1969. John received his Bachelor's Degrees and his Doctorate of Optometry from Indiana University, graduating in 1972. He married Nancy Taylor that same year and was on the faculty of Indiana University School of Optometry (Bloomington) for two years. In 1974, they moved to Indianapolis to start a family and a private optometry practice in Irvington, Doctor's Family Eyecare. He retired from practice in 2020. John was a member of the Indiana Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association for 50 years.
John's primary focus was his family. He enjoyed spending all of his free time with his wife and three children. His favorite family activities included hunting/camping, cheering on the Hoosiers, supporting his daughter's basketball career, and boating. He especially loved attending Camp Brosius in Wisconsin. John will be remembered as a loving husband and father, an exceptional optometrist, and an even better person. His goal in life was to always make everyone he came in contact with smile and laugh.
John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy T. Shackle; children, Daniel T. Shackle (Amy), J. Mitchell Shackle and Sarah K. Shackle (Alisa Oberle); and two grandchildren, Amelia E. and Charlotte W. Shackle.
John's calling will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Friends may stream the service live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/47594257
. Memorial contributions may be made to the I.U. Foundation and/or the Humane Society of Indianapolis. www.shirleybrothers.com
.